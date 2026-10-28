Delhi court orders police to hand over 6 CEC-Gyanesh-Kumar FIRs
Entertainment
A Delhi court has told police they need to hand over six FIRs tied to protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar by November 20.
This came up during a hearing for AISA president Neha Bora, whose lawyer said the earlier paperwork from police was missing key details.
Delhi HC rejects Neha Bora challenge
Just days before, the Delhi High Court had rejected Bora's challenge against peace bond proceedings but made it clear police should share all case materials for fairness.
All of this started after Bora was detained on October 16 during a protest calling for Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities.
She is now fighting the peace bond, saying it limits her right to protest and speak out.