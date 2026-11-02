Delhi court rebukes Fatehi over conduct in 200cr extortion case
Actor Nora Fatehi just got called out by a Delhi court for her conduct in the high-profile ₹200 crore extortion case linked to con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
The court told her lawyer to make sure she does not "take the court for a ride," especially since she was supposed to testify on November 2.
Fatehi questioned over luxury gifts
Chandrashekhar allegedly scammed nearly ₹200 crore from former Ranbaxy promoters' wives while in jail.
Fatehi has been questioned over luxury gifts, like a BMW and designer items, she reportedly got from him.
While Nora insists she's innocent and just caught up in the mess, Sukesh claims he financed her property and says there was drama involving actress Jacqueline Fernandez too.
The investigation is still ongoing, with both sides sticking to their stories.