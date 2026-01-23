HC postpones hearing of Sunjay Kapur's mother's RK Trust plea
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing of a civil suit filed by Rani Kapur, mother of late Sunjay Kapur, challenging the formation and functioning of the RK Family Trust. The case was heard briefly on Friday before being rescheduled for January 28. The court noted that the issues require thorough consideration and an extended hearing.
Allegations
Kapur's allegations against RK Family Trust
In her lawsuit, Kapur claims the trust was established and managed without her knowledge or consent. She claims this led to her exclusion from the beneficial ownership of assets that she believes originally belonged to her. The plaintiff claims these events took place while she was recovering from a stroke and depended on her son to manage her personal and financial matters.
Claims
Kapur's claims of misrepresentation and undue influence
Kapur argues she was assured her assets were being managed for her benefit. She claims her late son either acted under the influence or allowed himself to be manipulated in setting up the trust. The suit further alleges she was pressured into signing documents without fully understanding their contents or legal consequences, with some even signed blank.
Legal action
Kapur seeks cancellation of RK Family Trust
Kapur has sought the cancellation of the RK Family Trust and restoration of her estate through the suit. She asserts that the transactions were driven by misrepresentation and undue influence, executed without her informed consent. The allegations target Priya Sachdev Kapur and other defendants, who are accused of concealing the true nature and implications of the trust structure.