HC postpones hearing of Sunjay Kapur's mother's RK Trust plea

The Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing of a civil suit filed by Rani Kapur , mother of late Sunjay Kapur , challenging the formation and functioning of the RK Family Trust. The case was heard briefly on Friday before being rescheduled for January 28. The court noted that the issues require thorough consideration and an extended hearing.

Allegations Kapur's allegations against RK Family Trust In her lawsuit, Kapur claims the trust was established and managed without her knowledge or consent. She claims this led to her exclusion from the beneficial ownership of assets that she believes originally belonged to her. The plaintiff claims these events took place while she was recovering from a stroke and depended on her son to manage her personal and financial matters.

Claims Kapur's claims of misrepresentation and undue influence Kapur argues she was assured her assets were being managed for her benefit. She claims her late son either acted under the influence or allowed himself to be manipulated in setting up the trust. The suit further alleges she was pressured into signing documents without fully understanding their contents or legal consequences, with some even signed blank.

