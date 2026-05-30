Delhi court to frame PMLA charges against Chandrasekhar Paul Fernandez

Fernandez bailed Chandrasekhar detained Paul bailed

The formal signing of charges is set for June 3, with all accused required in court at 2pm

Jacqueline Fernandez (who was added to the case by the Enforcement Directorate) had her plea to drop charges rejected and recently withdrew her request to become an approver.

She is currently out on bail, while Chandrasekhar remains in custody, and Paul is out on bail for this case but not under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

Bail decisions for others are still pending.