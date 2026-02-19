Delhi HC bars Ilaiyaraaja from using music in major dispute

Next hearing set for mid-March 2026

Saregama says it owns exclusive rights to these songs through deals with film producers between 1976 and 2001, covering several Indian languages.

The court agreed Saregama had a strong case and said letting Ilaiyaraaja use the music could cause "irreparable loss."

He now has four weeks to respond, with the next hearing set for mid-March 2026.

Under Indian copyright law, film producers usually own the music unless a contract says otherwise—making this one of India's biggest composer vs. label disputes.