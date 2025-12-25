Delhi HC bars unauthorized commercial use of R Madhavan's likeness

With generative AI making it super easy to create deepfakes—realistic fake images, voices, or videos—it's getting harder to control how someone's identity is used online. India doesn't have clear rules yet about digital consent or AI training data, so courts are stepping in with quick fixes like takedowns and domain bans.

What does it mean for you?

If you're online (who isn't?), this case highlights how your digital identity could be at risk too.

While Indian laws do protect personality rights through copyright and privacy rules, there are still big questions around consent and how long these rights last after someone passes away.

For now, courts can help stop obvious misuse fast, but the bigger issues need new laws.