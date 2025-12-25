'Splitsvilla' winner Jay Dudhane ties the knot with Harshala Patil
Jay Dudhane, known for winning Splitsvilla 13 and finishing as Bigg Boss Marathi 3's runner-up, just married his longtime girlfriend and social media influencer Harshala Patil.
The couple had an intimate Maharashtrian wedding in Thane on December 24, surrounded by close friends and family.
Their celebrations included all the classic rituals—engagement, haldi, and mehendi.
A look at their big day & journey
Jay kept it traditional in a yellow kurta with a golden dhoti and turban, while Harshala looked stunning in a yellow nauvari saree with Maharashtrian jewelry.
Their guest list was tight but star-studded—Bigg Boss Marathi co-stars like Surekha Kudachi and Trupti Desai were spotted along with filmmaker Pravin Tarde.
From reality TV fame to sharing their relationship milestones online, Jay and Harshala's story has been one fans have loved following right up to this big moment.