'3 Idiots' sequel to start shooting from June-July: Report

Casting details

'3 Idiots' sequel to feature original cast

The sequel will reportedly see the return of Khan, Madhavan, Joshi, and Kapoor Khan. The insider added that the filming for 3 Idiots 2 is expected to begin around June or July 2026. This comes after Joshi told Hindustan Times that he had yet to be informed about any sequel plans. Meanwhile, Khan and Hirani's biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke has been delayed as they want to ensure the script does justice to Phalke's life before starting production.