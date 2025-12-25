'3 Idiots' sequel to start shooting from June-July: Report
What's the story
Actor Aamir Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani are reportedly working on a sequel to their 2009 blockbuster, 3 Idiots. The original film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi. According to recent reports, the sequel is likely to go into production by mid-2026. An insider told Mid-Day that script development for the sequel is currently underway and should be completed within a few months.
Casting details
'3 Idiots' sequel to feature original cast
The sequel will reportedly see the return of Khan, Madhavan, Joshi, and Kapoor Khan. The insider added that the filming for 3 Idiots 2 is expected to begin around June or July 2026. This comes after Joshi told Hindustan Times that he had yet to be informed about any sequel plans. Meanwhile, Khan and Hirani's biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke has been delayed as they want to ensure the script does justice to Phalke's life before starting production.
Title speculation
'3 Idiots' sequel may be titled '4 Idiots'
According to a report by Pinkvilla, the sequel is reportedly being developed under a working title of 4 Idiots. The source said, "The script is currently being developed under a tentative working title, 4 Idiots. While this title is still subject to change, the makers are looking out for a superstar to expand the iconic franchise beyond its original trio." "The makers are actively searching for a fourth idiot, could be a superstar name."