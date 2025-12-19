One more idiot? Aamir's '3 Idiots' sequel titled '4 Idiots'

Script development

'4 Idiots' script in progress, new character to be introduced

A source told Pinkvilla that the script for 4 Idiots is being developed under a tentative working title. "While this title is still subject to change, the makers are looking out for a superstar to expand the iconic franchise beyond its original trio." The insider added that the sequel will not only continue from where it left off but also introduce new elements to justify adding a fourth core character.