One more idiot? Aamir's '3 Idiots' sequel titled '4 Idiots'
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to Aamir Khan's blockbuster film 3 Idiots is reportedly titled 4 Idiots. While original cast members Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expected to reprise their roles from the 2009 movie, a new Bollywood superstar is likely to join them. The makers are currently scouting for this new A-lister.
Script development
'4 Idiots' script in progress, new character to be introduced
A source told Pinkvilla that the script for 4 Idiots is being developed under a tentative working title. "While this title is still subject to change, the makers are looking out for a superstar to expand the iconic franchise beyond its original trio." The insider added that the sequel will not only continue from where it left off but also introduce new elements to justify adding a fourth core character.
About the film
'3 Idiots' was a global success
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots was released in December 2009. The film starred Khan, Joshi, Madhavan, Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh, among others, in key roles. It received widespread critical acclaim and earned approximately ₹400 crore worldwide. The story revolved around three friends and their transformative journey through college life.