'3 Idiots 2': Sharman Joshi hasn't been 'informed' about sequel
What's the story
Speculation about a sequel to the iconic Bollywood film 3 Idiots has once again gained momentum. Actor Sharman Joshi, who starred in the original movie, recently spoke to Hindustan Times and expressed his hope for a sequel. However, he also clarified that he hasn't received any official confirmation yet. "I so hope that happens, but I have not been informed yet," he said.
Sequel details
Joshi's uncertainty about '3 Idiots 2' storyline
Joshi admitted he had no clarity on the storyline for 3 Idiots 2. "I am in no position to know, but only the master, Raju sir, Abhijat sir, and Aamir would be working on it if there is potential," he said. He was referring to director Rajkumar Hirani, writer Abhijat Joshi, and actor Aamir Khan.
Career highlights
Joshi's journey to '3 Idiots's role and film's impact
Joshi also shared how he got the role in 3 Idiots. "I was in the gym, building six-pack abs when I got the final call from Raju sir. He told me ab teen saal tak tu gym ki shakal nahi dekhega," he shared. Reflecting on the film's impact on his life, he added, "I think of 3 Idiots, and a smile comes on my face."
Sequel production
Hirani reportedly finalizes '3 Idiots 2' script
Meanwhile, Pinkvilla reported that Hirani has finalized the script for 3 Idiots 2. The film is expected to go on floors in 2026 and will reportedly bring back the original cast, including Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, and Joshi. The report added that while Hirani had been contemplating a sequel for years, he only recently decided to move forward with it after his Dadasaheb Phalke biopic was put on hold.