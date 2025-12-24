'3 Idiots 2': Sharman Joshi hasn't been 'informed' about sequel

Speculation about a sequel to the iconic Bollywood film 3 Idiots has once again gained momentum. Actor Sharman Joshi , who starred in the original movie, recently spoke to Hindustan Times and expressed his hope for a sequel. However, he also clarified that he hasn't received any official confirmation yet. "I so hope that happens, but I have not been informed yet," he said.

Sequel details Joshi's uncertainty about '3 Idiots 2' storyline Joshi admitted he had no clarity on the storyline for 3 Idiots 2. "I am in no position to know, but only the master, Raju sir, Abhijat sir, and Aamir would be working on it if there is potential," he said. He was referring to director Rajkumar Hirani, writer Abhijat Joshi, and actor Aamir Khan.

Career highlights Joshi's journey to '3 Idiots's role and film's impact Joshi also shared how he got the role in 3 Idiots. "I was in the gym, building six-pack abs when I got the final call from Raju sir. He told me ab teen saal tak tu gym ki shakal nahi dekhega," he shared. Reflecting on the film's impact on his life, he added, "I think of 3 Idiots, and a smile comes on my face."