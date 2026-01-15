Delhi HC cracks down on 150+ piracy sites after big streaming brands complain
The Delhi High Court just ordered over 150 piracy websites to be blocked, following complaints from Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros., Apple, and Crunchyroll.
These sites were caught streaming hit shows like Stranger Things and Friends, plus movies like Batman and Wonder Woman—none of it with permission.
What the court actually ordered
After the sites ignored takedown notices sent in early January 2026, the court stepped in with a strict injunction.
Now, domain registrars like GoDaddy have to lock or suspend the infringing websites within 72 hours of being served a copy of the order, and must file the basic subscriber information of the owners/operators — names, addresses, contact information, email IDs, bank details, IP logs and any other relevant data — within four weeks, submitted in a sealed cover or password-protected file.
Internet providers also have to block not just the main sites but any copies or mirror links too—all to help stop copyright theft and protect creators' work.