Delhi HC cracks down on 150+ piracy sites after big streaming brands complain

What the court actually ordered

After the sites ignored takedown notices sent in early January 2026, the court stepped in with a strict injunction.

Now, domain registrars like GoDaddy have to lock or suspend the infringing websites within 72 hours of being served a copy of the order, and must file the basic subscriber information of the owners/operators — names, addresses, contact information, email IDs, bank details, IP logs and any other relevant data — within four weeks, submitted in a sealed cover or password-protected file.

Internet providers also have to block not just the main sites but any copies or mirror links too—all to help stop copyright theft and protect creators' work.