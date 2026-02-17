Delhi HC grants Centre time in Celina's brother's case

The Delhi High Court has given the central government and the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi additional time to obtain cooperation from UAE authorities over the detention of Major Vikrant Jaitly (Retd), actor Celina Jaitly 's brother. The court was responding to a request from the Centre's counsel, who said that consular access to Jaitly was denied by UAE authorities on February 13.

Request for time Centre seeks 3-4 weeks to pursue matter The Centre's counsel sought a reasonable period of three to four weeks to allow the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy to follow up with the UAE authorities on the matter. The court agreed, saying, "The prayer seems to be reasonable. Accordingly, the hearing is deferred." It added that after 10-15 days, nothing would change, and granted them time to do something substantial.

Family dynamics Jaitly's wife allowed to respond Jaitly's wife has asked the court to make her a party in the case so she can respond to allegations made against her by her sister-in-law. She also submitted a note to the judge with information relevant to the case. The court allowed Jaitly's wife to respond but clarified that it wouldn't turn into a family issue and scheduled further hearings for March.

