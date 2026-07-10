Delhi HC jails Yadav 3 months for cheque bounce cases
Entertainment
Comedian and actor Rajpal Yadav has been sentenced to three months in jail by the Delhi High Court after being found guilty in seven cheque bounce cases.
The issue dates back to a ₹5 crore loan he took in 2010 for his film Ata Pata Laapata.
Even after a short stint in Tihar Jail for the same matter in February 2026, his unpaid dues kept piling up and now total over ₹10 crore.
Court orders Yadav to pay 7.35cr
The court has ordered Yadav to pay ₹1.05 crore per case (₹7.35 crore total), with some of his earlier payments adjusted against this amount.
His wife, Radha Yadav, also needs to pay ₹5.51 lakh per case.
Rajpal Yadav has two months if they want to appeal the decision further.