Delhi HC jails Yadav 3 months for cheque bounce cases Entertainment Jul 10, 2026

Comedian and actor Rajpal Yadav has been sentenced to three months in jail by the Delhi High Court after being found guilty in seven cheque bounce cases.

The issue dates back to a ₹5 crore loan he took in 2010 for his film Ata Pata Laapata.

Even after a short stint in Tihar Jail for the same matter in February 2026, his unpaid dues kept piling up and now total over ₹10 crore.