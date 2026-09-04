Delhi HC names Bhatia amicus in Kapoor personality rights case
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court appointed amicus curiae in Janhvi Kapoor's personality rights case to assist the court.
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani appointed advocate Gautam Bhatia as amicus curiae to guide on tricky issues like celebrity rights, free speech, and defamation.
Advocate Rohan Alva was also tapped for a similar case involving Vivek Oberoi.
Kapoor case orders 552 links removed
Kapoor's team flagged thousands of URLs misusing her identity: some involved impersonation or explicit content.
The court ordered 552 sexually explicit links removed but held back from deleting everything, instead sorting the rest into categories like vulgar material or commercial misuse.
Her lawyers want a faster hearing.