Delhi HC notice to 'Mastiii 4' makers over copyright row
The Delhi High Court has put "Mastiii 4"—starring Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Vivek Oberoi—in the spotlight after content creator Ashish Sharma sued its producers for allegedly copying his viral Instagram reel "Shaq Karne Ka Nateeja."
Sharma says the movie's comedy scene lifted his storyline, characters, and punchline without permission or credit.
What's happening now?
Sharma's reel dropped in January (year not specified in the source) and hit over 11 million views.
"Mastiii 4" was released in November (year not specified in the source) and made ₹19.25 crore globally before its planned OTT debut (date not specified in the source).
The court has given the producers a short window to respond, with the next hearing scheduled for January 13 (year not specified in the source).
Sharma wants a permanent ban on the film plus damages; so far, the producers haven't commented.