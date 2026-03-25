Delhi HC orders removal of deepfake videos of ex-cricketer Gambhir Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

Delhi High Court has told internet platforms and e-commerce sites including Meta, Google (YouTube), and Amazon to take down deepfake videos that falsely claimed Gautam Gambhir quit as head coach of the Indian men's cricket team.

These AI-made clips spread quickly online, racking up millions of views and hurting Gambhir's reputation.