Delhi HC orders removal of deepfake videos of ex-cricketer Gambhir
Entertainment
Delhi High Court has told internet platforms and e-commerce sites including Meta, Google (YouTube), and Amazon to take down deepfake videos that falsely claimed Gautam Gambhir quit as head coach of the Indian men's cricket team.
These AI-made clips spread quickly online, racking up millions of views and hurting Gambhir's reputation.
Petition calls for stricter controls on AI misuse
Gambhir's petition pointed out how easily fake content can go viral, especially on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and called for stricter controls on AI misuse.