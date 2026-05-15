Delhi HC allows 'Dhurandhar' to use 'Rang De Lal' song

Legal reasoning

Court's reasoning behind the decision

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed, "In the present case, defendant no.1 and defendant no.2 on the assurance and the agreement with defendant no.3 have invested huge sums of money, time and efforts in producing Dhurandhar: The Revenge." It held that "...the presence of the alleged infringing song/remixed version would be permissible (in cinema halls)...(but) the same would become an infringing act...(on) OTT platforms...is inconceivable and cannot be countenanced."