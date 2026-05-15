Why is 'Dhurandhar 2' releasing on both Netflix and JioHotstar?

Ranveer Singh 's action film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will be making its OTT debut on two platforms. While Netflix ﻿, catering to the international audience, is already streaming the movie, JioHotstar will stream it for Indian viewers. This unique strategy has sparked major discussion among fans, especially after reports that the OTT version features an extended and uncensored cut that is longer than the theatrical edition.

Release details When and where to watch 'Dhurandhar 2'? The OTT version of Dhurandhar 2 was released on Netflix on Thursday and Friday in various international regions. Viewers have already took to social media to describe how the film, released as Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Undekha), has many extra scenes and more graphic violence. However, Indian viewers will have to wait a bit longer. JioHotstar on Friday announced that the extended version (three hours and 52 minutes) will be arriving on June 4 at 7:00pm.

Content changes What's different in the OTT version? The rebranded version of Dhurandhar 2 is being promoted as a darker and more intense cut, complete with uncensored material and extra sequences omitted from the theatrical release. The OTT edition is slightly longer than the cinema version, which clocked in at three hours and 49 minutes. While Netflix was streaming the first part everywhere, JioHotstar bagged its domestic OTT rights for the sequel.

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