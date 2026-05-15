'Dhurandhar 2' uncut version releases overseas; India awaits OTT debut

The second installment of Ranveer Singh 's Dhurandhar franchise, Dhurandhar: The Revenge , is now available on Netflix in a "raw and uncut" version. The film was released internationally on Netflix on Thursday, eight weeks after its theatrical debut. While the Indian release is still awaited on JioHotstar , viewers who have seen the international version say it is much more intense than what was shown in theaters.

Scene differences Fans reveal differences between theatrical and uncut versions Fans of the film have taken to social media to share their observations about the differences between the theatrical and streaming versions. The uncut version includes several extended scenes, more graphic violence, and some sequences that were part of the trailer but not included in the final cut. For instance, two scenes featuring intense graphic violence-one where Singh's character bashes a man with a hammer and another where he crushes a man's head with a cement block-have been retained here.

Twitter Post JioHotstar teased 'Dhurandhar 2,' but no concrete details are out Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready for this? 😉 pic.twitter.com/yYGs06uI4H — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) May 15, 2026

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Dialogue and violence No more muting of curse words The theatrical version of Dhurandhar 2 was criticized for muting or censoring verbal abuses. However, the uncut version retains all curse words without any muting or censoring. The subtitles also accurately translate most of the abuses. Additionally, more beheadings are shown in this version. A scene where Hamza (Singh) beheads gangsters by cutting their heads with a shop's shutter during the Lyari Gang War episode is shown in the theatrical cut.

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Iconic scene Uzair's infamous football scene was cut from theatrical release One of the most infamous scenes from the film, where Uzair Baloch (Danish Pandor) plays football with Arshad Pappu's (Ashwin Dhar) head after killing him, is shown in full in the OTT version. This sequence was only hinted at but not shown in theaters. The scene also includes another shot of Uzair at the end, which was part of the trailer but missing from the theatrical release.