Will 'Dhurandhar 2' premiere on OTT today?
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's action-packed thriller, Dhurandhar 2, has spent over 50 days in the theaters. Yet, it's still attracting audiences. Hence, its OTT debut remains uncertain. Why give a second life to something that's thriving in the first, right? Earlier, reports had suggested that the Hindi actioner will be arriving on Netflix (in international regions) and on JioHotstar (in India) by Thursday or Friday. But is it there yet?
Streaming rights
It might arrive in India later than international regions
A quick look at both the apps will tell Indian viewers that the film is yet to arrive, or even get an official countdown. But reports suggest the film will have its digital debut later this month. However, the timing might vary. As confirmed by the opening credits of Dhurandhar 2, it'll be arriving on JioHotstar here. But Netflix has the international rights, so other areas might get access to the movie sooner.
Controversy
About 'Dhurandhar' franchise, geopolitical controversies
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar franchise has become one of the most talked-about action series in recent Indian cinema. The films are a blend of military action, political drama, and large-scale spectacle with Singh in the lead role. However, Dhurandhar 2 faced criticism from some international commentators and Pakistani media for its depiction of geopolitical issues. The first part is currently streaming on Netflix.