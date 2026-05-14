Will 'Dhurandhar 2' premiere on OTT today?

Streaming rights

It might arrive in India later than international regions

A quick look at both the apps will tell Indian viewers that the film is yet to arrive, or even get an official countdown. But reports suggest the film will have its digital debut later this month. However, the timing might vary. As confirmed by the opening credits of Dhurandhar 2, it'll be arriving on JioHotstar here. But Netflix has the international rights, so other areas might get access to the movie sooner.