'Dhurandhar 2' 'raw and undekha' version arriving on OTT?

OTT details

What's in store for viewers in India?

The reported title for this version is Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw And Undekha) with a runtime of 3 hours and 52 minutes- three minutes longer than the theatrical cut. This is according to a screengrab shared by a user with the username @agentamar_ and reshared by popular movie insider @_mrchaturvedi. As per the latter, while this raw version will hit Netflix in international regions, in India, the digital rights for Dhurandhar 2 have been acquired by JioHotstar.