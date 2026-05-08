'Dhurandhar 2' 'raw and undekha' version arriving on OTT?
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is gearing up for its OTT release after completing 50 days in theaters. While nothing has been announced by the makers, several X (formerly Twitter) users are claiming that an uncut version of the film will be available on Netflix in international territories from May 15. What's the truth?
OTT details
What's in store for viewers in India?
The reported title for this version is Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw And Undekha) with a runtime of 3 hours and 52 minutes- three minutes longer than the theatrical cut. This is according to a screengrab shared by a user with the username @agentamar_ and reshared by popular movie insider @_mrchaturvedi. As per the latter, while this raw version will hit Netflix in international regions, in India, the digital rights for Dhurandhar 2 have been acquired by JioHotstar.
Box office success
Highest-grossing Hindi film of all time
Notably, the news of Dhurandhar 2 not streaming on Netflix in India like its predecessor was already reported. However, this update of a raw version is unverified. Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It has reportedly earned over ₹1,100 crore domestically and is currently the second-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide after Dangal. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi.