Delhi HC protects Vivek Oberoi's personality rights

The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to actor Vivek Oberoi by restraining several entities from misusing his name, voice, and image for commercial or personal gain. Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted that considering Oberoi's "well-known, popular and well-accepted personality," irreparable loss would be caused to him if no relief was provided at this stage, reported PTI. The order was passed on February 5.

Legal recognition Oberoi has right to protect his personality: Court The court recognized Oberoi's "copyright" over his personality, which includes his image, likeness, voice, name, and signature. It stated that the actor's long-standing career and success in films demonstrate his goodwill and reputation. The court concluded that Oberoi has a right to protect his personality from unauthorized access by "unscrupulous infringers," some of whom are defendants in the suit.

Order details HC prohibits use of technology to exploit Oberoi's personality The court has restrained multiple entities from violating Oberoi's "personality/publicity rights" by misusing his name, voice, image, or other aspects of his persona for any commercial or personal gain. This includes the use of technology such as AI, deep fakes, or face morphing. The court also barred the creation and sharing of products like T-shirts and posters bearing his personality attributes.

Platform compliance Online platforms directed to remove links to offending articles The court has directed online platforms such as YouTube, Meta Platforms, and X Corp to remove links to all offending articles within 72 hours. Oberoi had approached the court earlier seeking protection against the misuse of his name, image, and other attributes by several entities. His lawsuit stated that these entities were exploiting his personality rights without authorization, causing "incalculable loss to his goodwill and reputation."

Lawsuit details Fake accounts impersonating Oberoi on social media Oberoi's lawsuit revealed that several entities were impersonating him on social media platforms like Instagram by creating fake accounts using his name and images. They were also using AI to create "deepfake" and morphed content with "distasteful imagery." The lawsuit emphasized that apart from acting, Oberoi is a successful entrepreneur with business interests in India and Dubai.