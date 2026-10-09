HC asks Salman to respond to 'Kala Hiran' producer's application
What's the story
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked Bollywood actor Salman Khan to respond to an application filed by Amit Jani, the producer of Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy. The application seeks the rejection of Khan's suit, which is asking for a stay on the film's release. The court has asked for Khan's response by December 16.
Legal argument
Producer's lawyer argued neither party lived within HC's territorial jurisdiction
Jani's lawyer argued that neither Khan nor his client lived or did business within the High Court's territorial jurisdiction.
He pointed out that while Khan resides in Mumbai, Jani lives in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
The lawyer also argued that the mere availability of the film's teasers and posters across India, including Delhi, was not enough to give the court territorial jurisdiction over this case.
Actor's claim
What is the case about?
In his suit, Khan claimed that Jani had publicly admitted that the movie is based on the actor and the blackbuck incident in October 1998.
He said even the promotional material for Kala Hiran unmistakably portrayed him through his name, likeness, mannerisms, and events associated with him.
The actor further argued that staging a dramatized trial when he has been acquitted in three of four cases arising from this incident infringes his fundamental right to a fair trial.
Guilt portrayal
Film conveys that Khan is guilty of offenses?
Khan further argued that the teasers and promotional material for Kala Hiran convey, both directly and indirectly, that he is guilty of offenses that are still sub judice.
The film's teaser features a character named "Ayan Khan," played by Kashif Iqbal Khan.