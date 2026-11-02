Delhi HC seeks responses on 'Suryaa' teaser after doctors' plea
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has asked the Center, CBFC, and Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak's makers to respond after a group of Delhi doctors claimed the film's teaser unfairly paints doctors at private hospitals as corrupt and encourages violence against healthcare professionals.
The petition says the teaser could stir up distrust and even hostility toward healthcare professionals.
Doctors want teaser pulled pending review
The doctors say the teaser, out since October 19, suggests unethical practices like organ harvesting and makes their work seem shady.
They want the teaser pulled from all platforms until it gets a proper review.
The court will hear both sides on November 16, just before Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak's release on November 20.