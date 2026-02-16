Delhi HC stops Ilaiyaraaja from using Saregama-owned songs

The composer has been in similar legal tussle before

Saregama holds exclusive global rights to these songs through deals made with film producers between 1976 and 2001.

The court agreed that letting Ilaiyaraaja use them could cause "irreparable loss" to Saregama.

This isn't his first copyright clash—earlier, the court also blocked him from licensing another popular track and confirmed that other producers, not Ilaiyaraaja, own similar works.