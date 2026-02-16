Delhi HC stops Ilaiyaraaja from using Saregama-owned songs
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has told legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja to pause using or claiming ownership of certain songs owned by Saregama, after the label accused him of copyright infringement for uploading and licensing their tracks on streaming platforms like Amazon Music and JioSaavn in February 2026.
The composer has been in similar legal tussle before
Saregama holds exclusive global rights to these songs through deals made with film producers between 1976 and 2001.
The court agreed that letting Ilaiyaraaja use them could cause "irreparable loss" to Saregama.
This isn't his first copyright clash—earlier, the court also blocked him from licensing another popular track and confirmed that other producers, not Ilaiyaraaja, own similar works.