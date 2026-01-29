Delhi HC summons Priya Kapur over alleged estate fraud
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has called in Priya Sachdev Kapur and 22 others after 80-year-old Rani Kapur accused them of creating a fake family trust to take over her multi-crore estate without her say.
Rani only found out about the alleged fraud after her son Sunjay Kapur passed away in June 2025.
What's at stake and who's involved
Rani's suit alleges the initials attributed to her on trust documents are forged, with forensic evidence backing this up.
The suit claims Priya rerouted assets to benefit herself and her family, cutting Rani and her daughters out.
Big names are involved too—like Karisma Kapoor's kids—so the case is getting plenty of attention.
The next court hearing is set for March 23, 2026.