Delhi HC to consider Sonakshi Sinha's personality rights protection
The Delhi High Court is moving to give Sonakshi Sinha temporary protection over her personality rights, after her team pointed out that some AI chatbots have been using her name and likeness without permission.
The court wants specific examples of these violations before making a final call.
Court asks for digital proof of misuse
Sonakshi's lawyers say AI bots are copying her persona, and they've asked the court to step in.
Now, the court has told her team to hand over digital proof of these alleged misuses within two days, sealed for privacy.
The next hearing is set for July 6, 2026.
Other celebrities also granted similar protections recently
This isn't just about Sonakshi: Delhi High Court has recently protected celebrities like Kajol and Sunil Gavaskar from similar identity misuse.
It's part of a bigger push to keep public figures safe from unauthorized use of their image online.