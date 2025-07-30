Delhi HC weighs if government overstepped in 'Udaipur Files' edits

Court to resume hearing on August 1

Right now, recertification of the movie is paused while these legal issues play out.

Mohammed Javed, one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal case, says releasing this film could mess with his right to a fair trial since it uses details from his chargesheet.

The court will pick things up again on August 1, and whatever they decide could shape how much say the government has over films—and what counts as a fair trial when real cases are involved.