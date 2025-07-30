Aamir Khan turns down ₹125cr OTT offer for 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

Aamir Khan has turned down a huge ₹125 crore offer to sell his film Sitaare Zameen Par to an OTT platform before its theater release.

He wants the audience to decide how the movie does, saying, "It is the audience that decides how much they love the film."

Even though industry experts advised him otherwise, Aamir is sticking with what feels right for him and his long-term vision.