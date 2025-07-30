Next Article
Aamir Khan turns down ₹125cr OTT offer for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Aamir Khan has turned down a huge ₹125 crore offer to sell his film Sitaare Zameen Par to an OTT platform before its theater release.
He wants the audience to decide how the movie does, saying, "It is the audience that decides how much they love the film."
Even though industry experts advised him otherwise, Aamir is sticking with what feels right for him and his long-term vision.
Aamir's plans for upcoming filmmakers
Aamir's also looking out for up-and-coming filmmakers who struggle to get their movies into theaters—he plans to help them shine on digital platforms.
Sitaare Zameen Par, which he co-produced and released on June 20, 2025, has already crossed ₹250 crore worldwide.
The film is directed by RS Prasanna with a script by Divy Nidhi Sharma.
