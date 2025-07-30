Next Article
Swetha Reddy joins 'Ammayigaru' cast, steps in as Roopa
Swetha Reddy, known for her standout roles in Telugu TV, is now part of Ammayigaru.
She steps in as Roopa—a character set to bring fresh twists and more emotional layers to the show's already complex family storylines.
Reddy's past roles have made her a household name
Reddy has built a strong following from her work in Maa Annayya, Chiranjeevi Lakshmi Sowbhagyavathi, and Bhagyalakshmi, where she played everything from intense to heartfelt roles.
Viewers are curious to see how her arrival will shake up Ammayigaru's drama and keep things interesting.