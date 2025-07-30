'Saiyaara' is just beginning for Ahaan, Aneet: Mohit Suri

Originally meant for a big star, "Saiyaara" launched newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda instead, under Aditya Chopra 's guidance. The film struck a chord with its emotional story and music, pulling in ₹266 crore in India (12 days) and over ₹400 crore worldwide—even after pandemic delays pushed back Panday's debut.

Suri on leads' performances

Suri praised both leads: he found Ahaan charming and a natural dancer, while Padda impressed him with her comedic timing—especially during a hilarious "mom scolding" video call scene.

According to Suri, "Saiyaara" is just the beginning for these two.