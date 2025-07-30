'Saiyaara' is just beginning for Ahaan, Aneet: Mohit Suri
Director Mohit Suri called "Saiyaara" lead Ahaan Panday a "full 'c*i TikToker," joking about Panday's old social media videos (which he deleted before the film).
Suri added that this side of Ahaan didn't show up in the movie at all.
Box office and streaming release
Originally meant for a big star, "Saiyaara" launched newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda instead, under Aditya Chopra's guidance.
The film struck a chord with its emotional story and music, pulling in ₹266 crore in India (12 days) and over ₹400 crore worldwide—even after pandemic delays pushed back Panday's debut.
Suri on leads' performances
Suri praised both leads: he found Ahaan charming and a natural dancer, while Padda impressed him with her comedic timing—especially during a hilarious "mom scolding" video call scene.
According to Suri, "Saiyaara" is just the beginning for these two.