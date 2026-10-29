Delhi High Court asks Ganguly to list 'Doosra' objectionable scenes
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has told Sourav Ganguly to clearly list what parts of the film Doosra he finds objectionable.
Ganguly and Luv Films LLP are suing, saying the movie uses his image and story without permission, especially scenes like the NatWest match.
Filmmakers say 'Doosra' complied with copyright
Ganguly now has to submit a detailed list of his objections, down to exact time stamps, before the next hearing on November 2.
Meanwhile, the filmmakers say they've followed copyright rules and that Ganguly is just an inspiration in their story.
The court hasn't stopped Doosra's release but wants more clarity before making any big decisions.
The movie stars Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, and Samidha Guru.