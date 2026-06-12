Delhi High Court asks 'Kala Hiran' makers to answer Khan
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has asked the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy to respond to Salman Khan's complaint.
Khan says the movie uses his image and references his old blackbuck poaching case, which could impact ongoing legal proceedings.
Khan seeks stay over poster likeness
Khan points out that a recent poster features a character who looks a lot like him, complete with his signature bracelet and a gun, even though he was acquitted under the Arms Act.
He feels this unfairly damages his reputation, creates false stories about him, and could mess with his right to a fair trial.
He's now seeking to block the film's release until things are sorted out.