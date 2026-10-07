Delhi High Court bans 9 sites streaming 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court just cracked down on piracy by banning nine websites from streaming Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion, which dropped on October 2.
The court said Digital18 could face serious losses that money can't fix, so it stepped in right before the movie's release.
Court orders intermediaries to suspend domains
The court directed several defendants/intermediaries to suspend, block, disable or deactivate the concerned domain names within 72 hours of receiving Digital18's notice or intimation along with supporting evidence, and directed government authorities to ensure compliance.
This action was part of the specific court order against unauthorized streaming of Drishyam: The Conclusion, something that's been a problem with other films like Jolly LLB 3 too.