Delhi High Court bars AI impersonations of actor MP Kishan
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has stepped up for actor and MP Ravi Kishan, blocking several individuals and online platforms from using his name, face, or voice without his OK, even if it's AI-generated.
This came after Kishan flagged that his identity was being misused online and on social media.
Court says only Kishan controls image
Kishan pointed out that people were using his name on shady websites and sharing fake videos that mocked him or falsely called him a "political middleman."
He also called out a radio show for using his persona without asking.
The court agreed this could seriously hurt his reputation and said only he gets to decide how his image is used.