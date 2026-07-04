Delhi High Court bars Ilaiyaraaja streaming songs from 134 films
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has told legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja he cannot upload or stream songs from 134 films (made between 1976 and 2001) on platforms like Spotify and Apple iTunes, for now.
The court said that while Ilaiyaraaja owns his musical compositions, the actual sound recordings belong to the film producers, who gave those rights to Saregama.
Court: producers and Saregama control recordings
Saregama claimed Ilaiyaraaja uploaded these old hits without permission in 2026.
The court clarified that, under Indian copyright law, musical compositions and sound recordings are separate things, and only producers (and Saregama) can control how the original tracks are shared.
Big titles affected include Annakkili and Raaja Paarvai.
This ban stays until the next hearing.