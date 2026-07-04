Delhi High Court bars Ilaiyaraaja streaming songs from 134 films Entertainment Jul 04, 2026

The Delhi High Court has told legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja he cannot upload or stream songs from 134 films (made between 1976 and 2001) on platforms like Spotify and Apple iTunes, for now.

The court said that while Ilaiyaraaja owns his musical compositions, the actual sound recordings belong to the film producers, who gave those rights to Saregama.