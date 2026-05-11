Delhi High Court blocks commercial AI misuse of Aman Gupta

Court agrees videos harmed Aman Gupta

Gupta's team argued that these unauthorized videos hurt his reputation and brand.

The court agreed, saying urgent consideration was needed over the sexually explicit videos made using Gupta's personality traits and the unlawful financial gains and unjust enrichment from them.

By standing up for his rights (and trademarking his slogans), Gupta is setting an example for creators everywhere about protecting their digital identity.