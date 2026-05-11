Delhi High Court blocks commercial AI misuse of Aman Gupta
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has put a quick stop to people using Aman Gupta's name, face, and voice in AI-generated videos for commercial gain, without his OK.
This move protects the boAt co-founder and Shark Tank India panel investor from having his identity misused online.
Court agrees videos harmed Aman Gupta
Gupta's team argued that these unauthorized videos hurt his reputation and brand.
The court agreed, saying urgent consideration was needed over the sexually explicit videos made using Gupta's personality traits and the unlawful financial gains and unjust enrichment from them.
By standing up for his rights (and trademarking his slogans), Gupta is setting an example for creators everywhere about protecting their digital identity.