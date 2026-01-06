Delhi High Court cracks down on 160+ piracy sites, demands user data

What the court decided (and what it means)

Justice Tejas Karia confirmed these companies have full rights over their content under Indian copyright law.

Sites can't host or share popular titles like Friends, Stranger Things (Seasons 1-4), Squid Game (Season 1), Batman, or Wonder Woman anymore.

The court's "Dynamic+" order means even mirror or new versions of these piracy sites will get blocked as the case continues.

All this aims to stop further copyright abuse—and help creators actually get paid for their work.