Delhi High Court grants interim protection to Ravi Kishan

Kishan's lawsuit exposes online identity exploitation

Kishan's lawsuit exposed just how often celebrities' identities are exploited online: from deepfake videos and vulgar reels to even fake statements and explicit material.

He shared that these fakes were hurting his reputation, family, and party, saying, "there were a lot of fake things against me" and "It was damaging my reputation."

While dealing with all this, Kishan is still balancing politics and acting, with recent hits like Laapataa Ladies and new projects on the way.