Delhi High Court grants interim protection to Ravi Kishan
The Delhi High Court has given actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan interim protection from people misusing his name, image, or voice on digital platforms.
This comes after he took legal action against fake ads and AI-generated content that used his identity without permission.
Kishan's lawsuit exposes online identity exploitation
Kishan's lawsuit exposed just how often celebrities' identities are exploited online: from deepfake videos and vulgar reels to even fake statements and explicit material.
He shared that these fakes were hurting his reputation, family, and party, saying, "there were a lot of fake things against me" and "It was damaging my reputation."
While dealing with all this, Kishan is still balancing politics and acting, with recent hits like Laapataa Ladies and new projects on the way.