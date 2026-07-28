Delhi High Court orders blocking 30 sites streaming HBO content
The Delhi High Court just told ISPs and domain name registrars to block 30 sites that were streaming HBO shows and movies without permission.
The decision, made by Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, means these companies need to double-check if any flagged sites are just copies or redirects before actually blocking them.
HBO seeks ban, court warns intermediaries
HBO asked for a temporary ban since the site owners hid behind privacy tools, making it impossible for HBO to proceed with legal action against the true operator.
The court called these sites "flagrantly infringing" and reminded ISPs and registrars that they have to follow the law if they want safe harbor protection.
Also, the court said intermediaries can't just block sites on their own; they should stay neutral but can ask the court for help if needed.