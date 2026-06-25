Delhi High Court orders CartelBros to pause 'Godfather' whisky use
Entertainment
Delhi High Court has told CartelBros Pvt. Ltd. backed by Sanjay Dutt, to pause using "Godfather" for its whisky.
Devans Modern Breweries, which has been selling drinks under that name for nearly 40 years, took them to court claiming exclusive rights.
The judge agreed Devans had a strong case and deserved protection.
Court grants interim protection to Devans
The court said CartelBros's use of "Godfather" could take advantage of Devans's reputation and weaken the brand's distinctiveness.
So, until the legal battle is settled, CartelBros can't use "Godfather" or anything too similar for its whisky.
This move highlights how important it is to protect established brands from newcomers trying to ride on their name.