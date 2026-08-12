Delhi High Court probes Meta suspensions over false copyright claims
The Delhi High Court is looking into whether social media platforms like Instagram can suspend user accounts when copyright claims are made, especially if those claims turn out to be false.
This comes after creator Saurabh Maurya lost access to his account because Meta acted on fake copyright complaints.
The judge wants to know if this matches up with past court decisions.
Saurabh Maurya's lawyers allege bogus strikes
Maurya's lawyers say people took his videos, changed the dates, and filed bogus copyright strikes.
Even though Meta restored his account after realizing the mistake, the bigger question remains: how fair and safe is the whole copyright complaint process for users?
The court posted the matter for hearing on September 24, and directed the defendants to address the issue in their replies.