Delhi High Court puts Salman Khan vs AI platform in spotlight
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has asked Salman Khan to respond after a China-based AI voice platform challenged an order protecting his personality rights.
The court wants Khan's reply in four weeks, with the next hearing set for February 27, 2026.
Why is this happening?
Back in December, the court banned websites and apps from using Salman's name, image, or voice without permission.
The AI company says its voice models are clearly marked as AI-generated and argues that the ban hurts its legit business.
Why does it matter?
This is India's first case where an AI platform is fighting a celebrity rights ruling.
It highlights the growing clash between protecting famous personalities and letting tech companies experiment with generative AI—so what happens next could set a big precedent.