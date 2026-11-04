Delhi High Court refuses doctors' petition over Deol's 'Suryaa' scenes

The Delhi High Court has turned down a petition from Nachiketa Bhatia, Vice President of the Legal Cell for All India Doctors, and Dhruv Chauhan, a medical professional serving as the National Spokesperson of the IMA, asking to remove scenes from Sunny Deol's upcoming film, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Takk.

The IMA felt the movie unfairly shows doctors as corrupt and even justifies violence against them, but the court pointed out that a similar case is already being handled elsewhere.