Delhi High Court refuses doctors' petition over Deol's 'Suryaa' scenes
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has turned down a petition from Nachiketa Bhatia, Vice President of the Legal Cell for All India Doctors, and Dhruv Chauhan, a medical professional serving as the National Spokesperson of the IMA, asking to remove scenes from Sunny Deol's upcoming film, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Takk.
The IMA felt the movie unfairly shows doctors as corrupt and even justifies violence against them, but the court pointed out that a similar case is already being handled elsewhere.
'Suryaa' uncertified, hearing set November 16, 2026
The court dismissed this petition mainly to avoid repeating legal proceedings, since another bench is set to hear a related case on November 16, 2026.
Plus, the government mentioned the film is still waiting for certification. Suryaa is set to release.