Delhi High Court restrains online use of Yuvraj Singh's identity
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has given a big win to Yuvraj Singh, restraining the specific individuals and online entities named in the suit from using his name, image, voice, likeness, and other personality attributes online without his OK.
This move comes after AI-generated pictures, fake videos, and misleading posts started popping up on social media using his identity.
Court orders platforms remove infringing URLs
Singh had flagged that people were selling things like T-shirts and stickers with his image without permission.
The court not only recognized his global fame but also told Amazon, Flipkart, Meta, and others to remove specified infringing URLs.
The message is clear: personality rights matter, even online.