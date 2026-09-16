Delhi High Court reviews 'Shoorveer' use in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
The Delhi High Court is looking into a complaint about Mirzapur: The Movie using the song Shoorveer in its climax scene.
Originally released by Rapperiya Baalam as a tribute to Maharana Pratap, the song stands for honor and legacy, pretty different from the film's focus on gang violence.
The petition wants the song removed or swapped out, raising bigger questions about how culturally important music gets used in movies.
Baalam disputes Excel claim over 'Shoorveer'
Rapperiya Baalam says he never gave permission for his song to be used and disputes claims that Excel Entertainment got it licensed through Trouper Records.
He feels this not only violates his rights but also twists what the song stands for.
Now, with the court asking Excel's lawyer to actually watch the movie before moving forward, this case could shape how artists' rights are protected in future films.