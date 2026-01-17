Delhi High Court says no to Natasha Oberoi's request on board power shift
Natasha Oberoi, MD of Oberoi Hotels, tried to pause a June 2025 board decision that granted Tejaswi Dixit, company secretary at EIH Associated Hotels, the authority to deal with legal matters related to PRS Oberoi's estate.
She argued her brother Vikramajit, cousin Arjun, and COO Rajaraman Shankar pushed this through unfairly.
The court didn't agree and dismissed her plea.
What's really going on with the Oberoi family estate?
The fight is about who gets what after the late PRS Oberoi. There are two competing wills—one presented by Anastasia (date not stated in this source) claiming shares in key companies, and another older one (date not stated in this source) backed by Vikramjit.
Earlier, the court also froze most share transfers until things get sorted out, except for a small exception to Shankar.
The legal drama continues as the family works through these disputes.