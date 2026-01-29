Delhi High Court to decide on Sameer Wankhede vs. Netflix case

What's at stake and what both sides are saying

Wankhede says the show crossed a line—pointing out a scene where "Satyamev Jayate" is said alongside an obscene gesture—and argues it damaged his image and public trust.

The defendants say the series is just satire and not about any real-life raid involving Aryan Khan, so Delhi courts shouldn't handle it.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav has already heard arguments and will announce the decision soon.