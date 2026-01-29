Delhi High Court to decide on Sameer Wankhede vs. Netflix case
The Delhi High Court is set to deliver its verdict in a defamation case filed by ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede against Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.
Wankhede claims his portrayal in the show The Ba***ds of Bollywood hurt his reputation, and he's asking for ₹2 crore in damages (to be donated to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital) plus orders against companies like X, Google, Meta, and RPG Lifestyle Media.
What's at stake and what both sides are saying
Wankhede says the show crossed a line—pointing out a scene where "Satyamev Jayate" is said alongside an obscene gesture—and argues it damaged his image and public trust.
The defendants say the series is just satire and not about any real-life raid involving Aryan Khan, so Delhi courts shouldn't handle it.
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav has already heard arguments and will announce the decision soon.