Delhi High Court to rule on Yadav cheque bounce convictions

Yadav paid ₹4.25cr, resisted settlements

Yadav paid ₹4.25 crore to the complainant company, but pushed back on further settlements, citing financial losses.

The judge was not impressed with delays or mixed signals from Yadav, warning that any leniency depends on him sticking to payment promises or fighting the case properly.

The whole process has already taken up plenty of court time, so all eyes are on what happens next.