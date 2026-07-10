Delhi High Court to rule on Yadav cheque bounce convictions
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav will find out today if his conviction in multiple cheque bounce cases stands, as the Delhi High Court delivers its verdict.
The judgment comes after failed attempts at settling things through court intervention and a major delay (over five years) in Yadav's appeal against his sentence.
Yadav paid ₹4.25cr, resisted settlements
Yadav paid ₹4.25 crore to the complainant company, but pushed back on further settlements, citing financial losses.
The judge was not impressed with delays or mixed signals from Yadav, warning that any leniency depends on him sticking to payment promises or fighting the case properly.
The whole process has already taken up plenty of court time, so all eyes are on what happens next.