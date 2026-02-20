Delhi HC protects Kajol's personality rights, bans misuse of image

AI protection

Court to curb misuse of identity through AI tools

The Delhi HC has also said it will take necessary steps to stop the misuse of Kajol's identity through artificial intelligence tools like deepfakes. This is part of a larger trend where the court has been protecting public figures from unauthorized commercial exploitation. Other people who were recently involved in a similar case are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and filmmaker Karan Johar.