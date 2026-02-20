Delhi HC protects Kajol's personality rights, bans misuse of image
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order to protect Bollywood actor Kajol's personality rights. The court has prohibited the unauthorized use of her name, likeness, image, or other personality traits for commercial purposes such as merchandise sales. It also ordered the immediate removal of obscene and pornographic content published against her.
AI protection
Court to curb misuse of identity through AI tools
The Delhi HC has also said it will take necessary steps to stop the misuse of Kajol's identity through artificial intelligence tools like deepfakes. This is part of a larger trend where the court has been protecting public figures from unauthorized commercial exploitation. Other people who were recently involved in a similar case are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and filmmaker Karan Johar.
Similar cases
HC has granted similar relief to other celebrities
The Delhi HC has previously protected the personality rights of several public figures. These include actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, actors R Madhavan and NT Rama Rao Jr. Actor Salman Khan has also filed a similar plea. Other beneficiaries in the list are spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Telugu actor Nagarjuna.